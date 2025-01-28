The second-largest egg producer in the U.S. reported an outbreak on Tuesday.

Egg prices may increase up to 20% as top farm tests positive for bird flu: USDA

One of the nation's top egg producers confirmed that one of its farms tested positive for cases of bird flu over the weekend, the company said.

Rose Acres Farms, which claims to be the second-largest egg producer in the United States, released a statement on Tuesday saying that it had detected cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) at Cort Acre Egg Farm in Seymour, Indiana.

With farms across the U.S. testing positive for bird flu cases, the USDA predicts that egg prices will rise up to 20% this year due to a shortage of eggs.

Poultry found to be sick with avian flu need to be culled, and their eggs also need to be destroyed.

"We are working with the Indiana State Board of Animal Health and the state veterinarian on best practices to combat the risk of spreading AI to other birds," the Rose Acres Farms statement said. "We are continuing to monitor all of our facilities."

It explained that the risk to other birds, including migratory waterfowl, backyard poultry and commercial poultry, is high; however, "the risk to people remains low."

The family-owned company also said the Indiana State Board of Animal Health is monitoring the current situation, while the U.S. Department of Agriculture is monitoring animal infections and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring human infections.

Rose Acres Farms stated on the company's website that it "is committed to producing high-quality eggs and egg products and leading the way in animal stewardship."

American Egg Board President and CEO Emily Metz said on Tuesday that the nation's egg farmers continue the fight against bird flu.

She said in her statement that "volume sales of eggs at retail value have been up year-over-year for 22 consecutive four-week periods."

The current threat is impacted by two factors, the statement explained: avian flu showing up in dairy cattle and changes in migratory bird patterns due to extreme climate events.

Bird flu, or avian influenza, has been detected in poultry and dairy cows in the U.S. There have also been a few human cases, which have primarily been observed among poultry and dairy workers.

Human cases have been diagnosed across the country since April 2024, with 67 confirmed in 10 states as of Monday, according to the CDC.

Most human cases have been mild, and patients fully recovered. One death has been reported: a Louisiana resident over the age of 65 who had underlying medical conditions.

The CDC and other public health officials say there is currently no evidence of human-to-human transmission, and the risk to the general public is low.

ABC News' Mary Kekatos contributed to this report.