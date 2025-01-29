Bird flu is 'widespread' in Massachusetts, state officials say

Officials believe bird flu has killed wild and domestic birds across the state

Bird flu appears to be widespread in Massachusetts, state health and environmental officials said Wednesday.

The Division of Fisheries and Wildlife (MassWildlife), the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) said bird flu -- also known as highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) -- is suspected to be the cause of death in cases of both wild and domestic birds in several Massachusetts municipalities.

"Evidence suggests that HPAI is widespread in Massachusetts and is likely present even in places where there has not been a confirmed positive," the officials said in a statement. "State officials are working with partners to test suspected cases and collaborating with municipalities to safely dispose of dead birds."

The officials added that they are "advising the public to refrain from handling birds or other animals that are dead or appear sick and report suspected cases."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.