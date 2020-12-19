FDA authorizes 2nd COVID-19 vaccine, giving Moderna green light to ship doses to states Doses of the vaccine are expected to be shipped next week.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized use of a second COVID-19 vaccine for people age of 18 and over, a move that will trigger the shipment of millions more doses to hospitals and nursing homes next week.

Like its competitor Pfizer, the Moderna vaccine was believed to be both safe and highly effective. After tracking some 30,000 volunteers, Moderna estimated it as 94% effective in preventing COVID-19 illness with few serious side effects.

