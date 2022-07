The vaccine will soon be the fourth available to Americans.

Americans will likely have one more COVID-19 vaccine to choose from after the Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

It was authorized for use in people 18 years and older.

Novavax is the fourth COVID-19 vaccine to receive emergency use authorization in the U.S. by the FDA.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.