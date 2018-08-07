FDA expands recall of common heart medication Valsartan

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expanding a recall of a common heart medication because it may contain a cancer-causing chemical.

Valsartan (brand name Diovan), which is used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure, can be used alone or as a component of other heart medications.

Last month, the FDA issued a voluntary recall of certain batches of the drug, but has since expanded its recall two additional times to include more valasartan-containing products.

“We have carefully assessed the valsartan-containing medications sold in the United States, and we’ve found that the valsartan sold by these specific companies does not meet our safety standards,” says Dr. Janet Woodcock, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

“This is why we’ve asked these companies to take immediate action to protect patients.”

However, not all medicines containing valsartan are involved in the recall.

Patients can see a list of the recalled medications, as well as a list of valsartan-containing products that have not been recalled, on the FDA’s website.

The recalled products may contain an impurity, N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which is classified as a probable carcinogen, according to the World Health Organization.

These drugs were manufactured by Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceuticals in Linhai, China. The FDA is working with the manufacturer to further investigate the causes of this impurity.

How many Americans could be affected?

Many Americans may be affected. Roughly 1 in 3 Americans have high blood pressure, with 75% of them actually taking medication, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.

“Valsartan-containing drug products with active pharmaceutical ingredients supplied by the affected manufacturer make up nearly 43% percent of the U.S. market share of valsartan-containing drug products since January 2018,” says press officer Sandy Walsh, from the FDA.

What should you do if you’re taking this drug?

-- Those taking any valsartan-containing medicine can compare their prescription bottle to the FDA’s list to determine if their batch of medication has been recalled.

-- Patients can contact their doctor or pharmacist, who may be able to provide a replacement medication from a drug maker not involved in the recall.

-- Because valsartan is used in medicines that treat serious medical conditions, patients taking the recalled valsartan-containing medicines should continue taking their medicine until they have a replacement product. Being off their medication is more dangerous than the possibility of being hurt by NDMA.

When will valsartan-containing medication be safe again?

Currently, the FDA is working with drug manufacturers to ensure future valsartan-containing medicines are not at risk of containing NDMA.

“The FDA is committed to maintaining our gold standard for safety and efficacy. That includes our efforts to ensure the quality of drugs and the safe manner in which they’re manufactured,” said FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, in a press release.

“When we identify lapses in the quality of drugs and problems with their manufacturing that have the potential to create risks to patients, we’re committed to taking swift action to alert the public and help facilitate the removal of the products from the market.”

Meanwhile, the agency encourages patients and health care professionals to report any concerning reactions to the drug to their FDA’s MedWatch Program.



Dr. Ryan Guinness is an internal and preventive medicine resident physician at the University of California, San Francisco, currently working in the ABC News Medical Unit.