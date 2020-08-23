FDA issues emergency authorization for convalescent plasma treatment in hospitalized COVID-19 patients "We're encouraged by the early promising data," the FDA commissioner says.

The FDA is issuing an emergency authorization for convalescent plasma treatment in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, agency officials told reporters on a call Sunday, ahead of President Donald Trump's late afternoon press briefing.

"We're encouraged by the early promising data that we've seen about convalescent plasma," FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said, adding that data shows it "has the potential to help treat those who are suffering from the effects of getting this virus," but that "this is not the end" of their research and work -- and that they will update their Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) as appropriate.

Convalescent plasma, the yellow liquid separated from the blood of recovered COVID-19 patients, may help some coronavirus patients fight off or recover from the disease. Antibodies found in that plasma are harvested and deployed to treat the newly sick.

The announcement comes amid the high-pressure push to pinpoint an effective treatment for COVID-19. Blood plasma treatment, which has some data to support it, has been eyed with high hopes.

"We believe that there will be enough people that will benefit from this, potentially, this being a potentially lifesaving treatment that it's worthwhile doing," FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Director Dr. Peter Marks said. "Again, we don't know for sure -- that's why it's an EUA."

The late Sunday news comes on the eve of the Republican National Convention, but Hahn dismissed any connection between the two.

"The president did not speak to me about the timing," Hahn said. "This has been in the works for several weeks ... We issued the EUA when we concluded the risk-benefit ratio was appropriate."

Earlier this week, some scientists at the National Institutes of Health appeared to ask the FDA to pump the brakes on emergency authorization for plasma treatment, though it was widely thought imminent. On Thursday the director of the NIH said there were "promising results ... now being further assessed."

"There's always dialogue, and part of that dialogue that goes on between agencies, is something that's very good," Hahn told ABC Sunday. "It's very good for us to be challenged as scientists to look at the data carefully by those who challenge it, and that may have been some of that noise may have been what you were hearing in the press, but at the end of the day we're very confident at FDA that this action meets the regulatory standard."

Preliminary data examining the survival curves in patients treated with plasma shows that certain patients appeared to benefit, officials said.

It's notable, therefore, that there is still no control arm incorporated into the EUA, as NIAID's Dr. H. Clifford Lane said is extremely important to have "robust data through randomized control trials," he told the New York Times.

"A pandemic does not change that," he said.

"It's a strength that this was done in the real world," Marks said. "It is a weakness that we don't have a plain placebo with no plasma there at all."

