Hospital staff singing 'no more chemo' song to young cancer patient goes viral

A video of the very sweet moment a young Tennessee girl learned she was cancer-free has gone viral.

Hadley Gray, a 3-year-old from Bluff City, Tennessee, received four rounds of chemotherapy treatments over six months at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, after being diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Courtesy Brittany Edgeworth Gray

Hadley's mother, Brittany Edgeworth Gray, said the little girl was in serious condition when she first arrived and celebrated her third birthday while in the hospital.

On the day Hadley finished treatment, members of the hospital staff, including her oncologist Dr. Hiroto Inaba, came into her room singing a special "no more chemo" song, while holding balloons and a colorful card.

"Our patients have the cutest S-M-I-L-E. Our patients have the sweetest H-E-A-R-T. Oh, we love to see you every day. But now's the time we get to say, pack up your bags, get out the door, you don't get chemo anymore," they sang, before tossing confetti and cheering.

The "no more chemo" song is a hospital tradition for patients when they are deemed cancer-free.

"To hear her team... singing that song to her just made it feel so real that we were finally going to be coming home,” the mom said.

Gray recorded a video of the staff's adorable send-off for her daughter and shared it on Facebook. As of Tuesday, the video has over 1 million views since it was posted two weeks ago.

Hadley is now back at home with her beloved dog Levon.