"Life After Suicide," a new podcast hosted by ABC News' chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, draws on Dr. Ashton's own tragic experience to explore the aftermath of suicide and sudden loss.

Dr. Ashton's ex-husband, Dr. Robert Ashton, the father of her two children, took his own life in February 2017.

In this new series, Dr. Ashton speaks with people living with loss who have moved through guilt, anger and hopelessness to a new normal as well as with survivors and specialists in medicine, faith and more on how to heal from any type of traumatic experience.

The first episode of this eight-episode series will feature a conversation with television personality Melissa Rivers, Joan Rivers’ daughter, who opens up about life after her father, producer Edgar Rosenberg, died by suicide and whose mother suffered an unexpected and very public death.

New episodes post Wednesday mornings.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.