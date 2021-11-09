COVID-19 live updates: Pfizer to seek approval for adult boosters: Source

Jill Biden visits children's vaccination clinic

First lady Jill Biden and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy visited a children's vaccination clinic Monday at Franklin Sherman Elementary School in McLean, Virginia, to promote pediatric vaccinations.

"The vaccine is the best way to protect your children against COVID-19," Biden said. "It’s been thoroughly reviewed and rigorously tested, it’s safe, it’s free, and it’s available for every child in this country, 5 and up."



Franklin Sherman Elementary was the first school to administer the polio vaccine in 1954.

Sixth-grader Everett Munson, who introduced Biden, said, "I'm excited to be vaccinated because now I'll be able to visit my cousins and grandfather. ... I'm looking forward to going places without worrying that I could get COVID and give it to my family, friends or teachers."

Munson also pitched an idea inspired by the school's history.

"Maybe we should even take an idea from the polio vaccine at Franklin Sherman: Everyone should get ice cream after their shots," Munson said.

-ABC News' Michelle Stoddart