COVID-19 live updates: Italian police arrest nurse accused of faking shots for anti-vaxxers

Beijing records 1st omicron case, tightens restrictions ahead of Olympics

China is tightening travel restrictions for its capital ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, requiring all travelers to take a nucleic acid test within 72 hours of entry.

The new restrictions, which will be put in place on Jan. 22, were announced after Beijing recorded its first case of the highly contagious omicron variant in a suburb near many of the Olympic venues over the weekend. Health authorities have sealed off the patient's' residential compound and workplace.

Beijing health officials told reporters Monday that the single omicron case in the city may have been infected by a package the patient received from Canada. None of the patient's close contacts in their community or workplace tested positive, officials said during a press conference.

Some schools in Beijing have also closed early and moved classes online.

According to the Chinese National Health Commission's daily report released Monday, there were 65 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on the mainland and 54 imported cases. One new case was recorded in Beijing, the report said.

The 2022 Winter Olympics is slated to kick off in the Chinese capital on Feb. 4.

