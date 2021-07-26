COVID-19 live updates: US faces summer surge as delta variant spreads

Just 57% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated.

The United States is facing a COVID-19 summer surge as the delta variant spreads.

More than 610,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

COVID-19 has infected more than 194 million people worldwide and killed over 4.1 million.