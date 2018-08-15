Measles: What we know and don't about the disease

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced updated numbers for measles cases in 2018, with 107 people from 21 states diagnosed with the highly contagious disease since January.

What to know about the outbreak itself

Most of the people who contract measles were not vaccinated, the CDC stated.

While rare, measles is still common in many countries in Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and Africa, is sometimes carried into the U.S. by travelers, and can spread quickly in communities where people are not vaccinated.

Which states are involved?

From January 1 through July 14, 2018, the following 21 states were reported to have measles cases: Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and the District of Columbia.

How many were affected?

A total of 107 people from 21 states have been affected, and it's projected that this year's total will be greater than the number of cases reported in 2017, the CDC said.

"The 107 cases reported to CDC have been since January 2018 across 21 states, but they are not one unified outbreak. CDC works with local and state health departments throughout the year on any number of infectious diseases, including measles cases," a CDC press officer told ABC News.

The last major outbreak, in 2015, developed when 188 people contracted measles at an amusement park in California, where an overseas traveler was implicated.

In 2014, there was a record number of cases, with 667 cases from 27 states, which marked the largest outbreak since the elimination of measles in the U.S. was documented in 2000, the CDC stated. This outbreak was largely confined to a predominantly unvaccinated Amish community in Ohio, and cases brought in from the Philippines, which was undergoing a large measles outbreak at the same time.

What should you know about measles?

Measles, also known as rubeola, is a highly contagious, airborne virus that spreads through respiratory droplets, especially coughing and sneezing.

Symptoms typically appear 10-14 days after initial exposure and will last 7-10 days. The symptoms typically include: high fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by an appearance of blue-gray spots in the mouth within 2-4 days.

Approximately 3-5 days after the start of symptoms, a reddish rash appears on the face -- starting at the forehead, hairline and behind the ears -- and spreads to the rest of the trunk and extremities. The rash has a particular name: "morbilliform," meaning "measles-like," and begins as flat red spots or bumps which come together in large reddish areas. Within about 5 days, it fades in the order it appeared.

Some people may suffer more severe complications: ear infections, pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain which occasionally develops 5-10 years later), these unfortunately may result in prolonged hospitalization or even death.

"Atypical" measles may rarely develop in people who have partial immunity, which occurs when a person’s immune response to a vaccine is enough to prevent severe infection or mortality, but not enough to protect them from becoming ill. These patients also may have similar symptoms to those who are suffering from measles: fevers, a cough, and a variable rash that can take on many different appearances.

Signs suggestive of measles are very common and easily confused with other viral infections, making it challenging to diagnose. Additionally, some doctors have never seen a case of measles in their lifetime.

How can you avoid getting measles?

The incidences of measles has dropped dramatically since the introduction of a live vaccine in 1963, the CDC said.

However, outbreaks occur both in developed & underdeveloped countries, often because of unfounded fears and delays in vaccination. Vaccination is currently the only effective way to prevent measles.

What is the treatment for measles?

In children with acute disease, the standard treatment is administration of vitamin A. If you are concerned or worried about having contracted measles, the appropriate step is to contact your physician or emergency room and notify the staff that you are worried about measles so they can put necessary precautions into place. Measles is designated as notifiable at the national level under the National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System, meaning all cases must be reported to the CDC.

"The best protection against measles is MMR vaccine. MMR vaccine provides long-lasting protection against all strains of measles," the CDC official said.

Anna Chacon is a dermatologist and part of the ABC News medical unit.