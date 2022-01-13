1 million expired COVID tests sitting in a Florida warehouse are OK to use after FDA grants extension

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended the shelf life of up to 1 million rapid COVID-19 tests that had expired in a Florida warehouse.

Earlier this month, Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration revealed between 800,000 and 1 million Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 tests had sat idle in a warehouse and expired in December.

Federal regulators, however, approved a three-month extension, meaning the tests can be used through March.

During a news conference Wednesday, DeSantis announced that the tests were being made available again and would be sent out.

“Different testing centers, different county health [department] people that want them, [they’re] gonna go, but those are not at-home tests, those are older Abbott tests,” DeSantis said.

The governor further explained that the tests come in packs of 40 to be used at authorized testing sites by trained professionals.

The news of the stockpile was first revealed in late December by Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is running for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in the 2022 election.

Fried told ABC News that after seeing long lines for tests last month, her team started calling local health departments to figure out why there were delays in testing. She said an official high up in the governor’s administration eventually told her about the stockpile.

“These are a million tests that should have been distributed to local departments of health, to local communities that needed these tests,” she said. “We knew that omicron was coming to our country and our state and he missed the mark and completely dropped the ball.”

She continued, “It was wonderful that we had a stockpile, but if the stockpile isn’t distributed and the tests aren’t being distributed, then what good is it to have a stockpile?”

At a press conference about one week later, DeSantis and Kevin Guthrie, the director of Florida's Division of Emergency Management, confirmed that between 800,000 and 1 million tests had expired.

Guthrie said the tests were originally set to expire in September but the FDA earlier in 2021 had extended it until December.

DeSantis said the stockpile had gone unused due to low testing demand over the fall and that he was asking the Biden administration to extend the expiration date.

Fried said this explanation is “completely inadequate” and that DeSantis’ administration had time to distribute the tests before they expired.

“We all saw the lines. As I’ve driven across the state, I saw four-, five-hour lines,” she said. “Knowing these were going to expire, he should have distributed them to all of the local health departments, should have replenished the stock, should have even done a swap exchange between the stockpile we had with other testing facilities, nursing homes, make sure they were utilizing the tests that were about to expire.”

In a Jan. 7 letter posted on the FDA’s website, the agency said it was able to extend the shelf life of the test kits after Abbott provided stability data showing the kits would still work for at least 15 months if stored at room temperature.

After the FDA granted the extension, Fried said she is glad the tests can still be used but is calling on the DeSantis administration to take the White House up on its offer to set up federal testing sites.

“We need more testing,” she said. “That is the only way to know if you’re actually positive. I know it’s flu season and cold season and people need to know if they are positive in order to stay away from those vulnerable populations.”

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.