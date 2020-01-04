The possible risks of mixing exercise and caffeine: Video Are you overconsuming caffeine in the form of energy drinks?

This is an Inside Science story.

Whether it's early in the morning or late at night, countless people all over the world depend on caffeine for a boost of energy. That includes athletes, and many reach for a caffeinated energy drink. Researchers know that modest use of caffeine does have value for some exercise, but any more than the level found in a few cups of coffee or multiple energy drinks can exceed what’s valuable for exercise. Physician John MacKnight explains how it can be easy – and dangerous – for athletes to take in too much caffeine.

