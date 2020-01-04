The possible risks of mixing exercise and caffeine: Video

Are you overconsuming caffeine in the form of energy drinks?

By
CHRIS GORSKI | INSIDE SCIENCE
January 4, 2020, 1:18 PM
2 min read

This is an Inside Science story.

Whether it's early in the morning or late at night, countless people all over the world depend on caffeine for a boost of energy. That includes athletes, and many reach for a caffeinated energy drink. Researchers know that modest use of caffeine does have value for some exercise, but any more than the level found in a few cups of coffee or multiple energy drinks can exceed what’s valuable for exercise. Physician John MacKnight explains how it can be easy – and dangerous – for athletes to take in too much caffeine.

