Here are the states that have shut down non-essential businesses

At least 21 states have enacted policies to close non-essential businesses in an effort to slow the spread of novel coronavirus in the United States.

While guidance varies from state to state, recreational spaces like museums, movie theaters, gyms, day cares, music venues and malls, as well as personal care retailers like spas, nail and hair salons, tend to fall in the non-essential businesses category.

In New York, where Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday warned that the "rate of new infections is doubling about every three days," essential businesses that remain open include health care facilities, infrastructure and manufacturing entities and essential services like trash collection, law enforcement and homeless shelters.

Bars and restaurants can only offer take-out or delivery.

The changes are in line with the White House Coronavirus Task Force's guidelines for slowing the spread of coronavirus in the U.S., which include practicing social distancing, working from home if possible and avoiding eating or drinking at bars, restaurants or food courts.

Shuttering non-essential businesses resulted in tens of thousands of American workers losing their jobs in recent weeks. In New York and New Jersey, so many people filed for unemployment insurance over the past week that both states' online systems crashed.

ABC News' Catherine Thorbecke contributed to this report.