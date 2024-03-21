Surgeons transplant world's 1st genetically edited pig kidney into living human

A surgical team said Thursday it has conducted the world's first genetically edited pig kidney transplant into a living human.

During a four-hour procedure earlier this month, surgeons at Massachusetts General Hospital connected the pig kidney's blood vessels and ureter -- the duct that carries urine from the kidney to the bladder -- with those of the 62-year-old recipient. The patient continues to recover well, the hospital says.

"The success of this transplant is the culmination of efforts by thousands of scientists and physicians over several decades," Dr Tatsuo Kawai, a member of the surgical team, said in a release. "We are privileged to have played a significant role in this milestone. Our hope is that this transplant approach will offer a lifeline to millions of patients worldwide who are suffering from kidney failure."

Surgeons perform the world's first genetically modified pig kidney transplant into a living human at Massachusetts General Hospital, March 16, 2024. Massachusetts General Hospital

This is not the first time that an animal organ has been transplanted into a human patient.

Last year, researchers at NYU Langone Health in New York City conducted a two-month study of genetically engineered pig kidney into a 58-year-old man who had been declared brain dead, with his family's consent. The team observed only mild rejection that required intensifying immunosuppression medication to reverse it.

Experts have expressed hope that being able to transfer animal organs into human patients will help the future of the organ supply.

However, the edited animal organs bring up questions if they will work long term, if they are safe and if it is ethical raising animals for human organ transplantation.

Currently, more than 103,000 men, women and children on the national transplant waiting list, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Someone is added to the transplant waiting list every eight minutes and 17 people die each day waiting for an organ transplant. Additionally, a September 2022 study published in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology in October 2020 found many donor kidneys in the U.S. are unnecessarily discarded.