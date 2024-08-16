The Palestinian health ministry says it has recorded the first case of polio in an unvaccinated 10-month old-child in the Gaza city of Deir al-Balah

Palestinian health officials say first case of polio confirmed in Gaza, in a 10-month-old child

RAMALLAH, West Bank -- Palestinian health officials on Friday recorded the first case of polio in an unvaccinated 10-month old-child in the Gaza city of Deir al-Balah, the first case in years in the coastal enclave that has been engulfed in the Israel-Hamas war since Oct. 7.

After discovering the child's symptoms, tests were conducted in Jordan’s capital of Amman and the case was confirmed to be polio, said the ministry.

The potentially fatal, paralyzing disease mostly strikes children under age 5 and typically spreads through contaminated water. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries where the spread of polio has never been stopped.

The World Health Organization did not immediately respond to requests to confirm the case. However, U.N. health and children’s agencies have called for seven-day pauses in the fighting, starting at the end of August, to vaccinate 640,000 Palestinian children against polio.

They said the polio virus had been discovered in wastewater in two major cities last month in Gaza, which has been polio free for the last 25 years, according to the United Nations.

The humanitarian community has warned of the re-emergence of polio since the latest war erupted when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostage. Israel's attack on Gaza, has killed more than 40,000 people in the 10-month long conflict and created a dire humanitarian situation, which health officials say has created a public health emergency.

In July, the World Health Organization said a variant of type 2 was discovered in wastewater samples from southern Khan Younis and central Deir al-Balah, and linked to a variant of the polio virus last detected in Egypt in 2023.

While WHO did not confirm polio, it said Friday that three children in Gaza were found with acute flaccid paralysis — the onset of weakness or paralysis with reduced muscle tone, a common symptom of polio.

The children's stool samples have been sent for testing to the Jordan National Polio Laboratory, it said.