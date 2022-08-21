New York reports 1st known case of monkeypox in a child

One child under the age of 18 has tested positive for monkeypox.

The New York State Department of Health reported its first known case of monkeypox in a child in New York.

According to the new data, one child under the age of 18 has tested positive for monkeypox. The age of the child or the county where the case was reported was not specified in the report. The case was not reported in New York City.

According to the latest data reported by the NYC Department of Health on Thursday, no cases of monkeypox in children have been found in the city.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 17, 2022 people wait in line to recieve the Monkeypox vaccine before the opening of a new mass vaccination site at the Bushwick Education Campus in Brooklyn in New York City. - The United States on August 4, 2022 declared monkeypox a public health emergency, a move that should free up funds, assist in data gathering and deploy additional personnel in the fight against the disease. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images) Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

There are a total of 2,798 confirmed monkeypox cases in New York as of Friday, according to the NYSDOH. Of those, 2,596 are in New York City.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and other health officials declared monekypox to be the "epicenter of the outbreak" in July. Hochul declared a State Disaster Emergency executive order in response to the growing outbreak.

“My team and I are working around the clock to secure more vaccines, expand testing capacity and responsibly educate the public on how to stay safe during this outbreak,” Hochul said in a statement.