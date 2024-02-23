1 of London's biggest and most famous museums looking to hire Taylor Swift 'superfan advisor'

LONDON -- One of London’s biggest and most well-known museums is hiring for a new job opening as a Taylor Swift “superfan advisor.”

The Victoria & Albert Museum, with more than 2.2 million objects in its collection and has an estimated 4 million people walking through its doors each year, is looking for a “superfan adviser” to give their expert advice on all things Taylor Swift.

The Taylor Swift superfan position is one of five openings at the museum for experts in specific creative fields, including crocs, drag, emojis and tufting.

“As an expert in your own creative field, you will be passionate about sharing your love and knowledge about your chosen subject with our curators. You will be an expert in your own unique creative field; a superfan of your named interest,” the museum said in its job advertisement.

“"These new advisory roles will help us celebrate and discover more about the enormous, and often surprising, creative diversity on offer at the V &A, as well as helping us to learn more about the design stories that are relevant to our audiences today," Victoria & Albert Museum Director Dr. Tristram Hunt told the BBC.

US singer Taylor Swift performs on stage during a concert as part of her Eras World Tour in Sydney on February 23, 2024. David Gray/AFP via Getty Images

Founded in 1852 and named after Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, the Victoria & Albert Museum occupies more than 12 acres of land is the world's largest museum of applied arts, decorative arts and design and houses a permanent collection of over 2.27 million objects across 145 galleries. The South Kensington Museum was also the first museum in the world to provide a public restaurant, according to the museum.

“We’re currently recruiting five ‘Superfan Advisors’, to help us learn more about our collection at the V &A as well as the current cultural trends that will inform the future of museum collecting,” the job description reads. “Our curators are custodians of over 2.8 million objects, books and archives that span over 5,000 years of human creativity. As such, we’re always looking to learn more about our collection, whilst acting as cultural trendspotters on what to collect next. So, we want to hear from you about your hyper niche interest and why it is important to the history of Art and Design, and the future of creativity.”

This is not the first time the museum has sought out experts in specific fields. Four previous “superfan” roles on Lego, Pokémon cards, toby jugs and gorpcore have already been filled.

People who are interested in applying for the job can submit their applications through the museum’s website beginning Friday and successful applicants will be paid a set rate per session.