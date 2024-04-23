2 Malaysia Navy helicopters collide mid-air killing all 10 crew members on board

There are no known survivors from the crash.

LONDON -- Two Malaysian navy helicopters have collided in mid-air killing all 10 crew members aboard the two aircraft, according to a statement from the Royal Malaysian Navy on Tuesday.

Video on social media shows the moment of impact between the two helicopters as parts of both helicopters, including the rotor, flying off.

The circumstances that led up to the crash are currently unclear.

There are no known survivors from the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.