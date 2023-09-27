More than 100 dead, over 200 injured in fire at Iraq wedding party

The fire happened in Iraq's Nineveh province in its Hamdaniya area.

ByDanielle Jennings
September 26, 2023, 9:03 PM

The number of death cases has risen to 114 and more than 200 injured due to the fire of the wedding hall in Hamdaniyah, the Nineveh Deputy Governor Hasan al-Allaq said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events