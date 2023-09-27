More than 100 dead, over 200 injured in fire at Iraq wedding party

The number of death cases has risen to 114 and more than 200 injured due to the fire of the wedding hall in Hamdaniyah, the Nineveh Deputy Governor Hasan al-Allaq said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
The fire happened in Iraq's Nineveh province in its Hamdaniya area.
The number of death cases has risen to 114 and more than 200 injured due to the fire of the wedding hall in Hamdaniyah, the Nineveh Deputy Governor Hasan al-Allaq said.
