106-year-old believed to be oldest COVID-19 survivor She may be the oldest person to survive COV ID-19.

She survived two world wars -- and isn’t going to let coronavirus stop her. At 106, Connie Titchen is believed to be one of the oldest people in Britain to survive COVID-19, said the health care workers who treated her.

"I feel very lucky that I’ve fought off this virus. I can’t wait to see my family," Titchen said, according to a statement from the NHS Trust, part of the English National Health Service in Birmingham, U.K.

After three weeks in the hospital, Titchen was given a clean bill of health. The staff lined up to clap for her, as the great-grandmother of eight left the hospital.

Connie Titchen, 106-year-old, poses for a picture, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Birmingham, England, April 14, 2020. Sandwell And West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust via Reuters

Her granddaughter, Alex Jones said her 'nan' bounces back from anything.

"She has had a really active life. She loved to dance, cycle and play golf.” She admits part of that lifestyle also includes “a cheeky McDonalds every now and then."

After a hip operation back in December, Jones said her grandmother was up and walking about within 30 days. "I think the secret of her old age is that she is physically active and very independent."

Her family thanked the staff and called their care "brilliant." Sister Kelly Smith who looked after Titchen, said, "It’s been fantastic to see Connie recover. She is amazing… We were really pleased when she was given the all-clear. It’s nice to see patients leave our ward after having beaten this virus."

What to know about coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the U.S. and worldwide: Coronavirus map