12-year-old girl charged with murder in stabbing death of 37-year-old woman

Police have not said if the victim and the suspect knew each other.

LONDON -- A 12-year-old girl has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly stabbing a 37-year-old woman to death, police said.

In the early hours of Thursday morning in Melbourne, Australia, in an inner-city suburb called Footscray, Victoria Police said a “37-year-old woman was located deceased shortly before 2 a.m.” and that a 12-year-old girl is suspected of fatally stabbing the woman to death at an address on Barkly Street, according to authorities.

Victoria Police did not say if the deceased woman and the suspect knew each other and have not yet revealed their identities.

No motive is currently known for the attack but police have confirmed that the 12-year-old girl has been charged with one count of murder.

“She has been remanded to appear before a children’s court at a later date,” Katherine McLeod from the Victoria Police Media Unit said.

The investigation is currently active and ongoing.