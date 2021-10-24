16 rescued from burning container ship off coast of Canada

Some of the containers contained hazardous material.

Sixteen people have been evacuated from a container ship that caught fire off the coast of Canada, according to officials.

A fire broke out in 10 containers on the MV Zim Kingston near Victoria, British Columbia, on Saturday, according to the Canadian Coast Guard.

Crews mobilized to the location to rescue crew members and contain the fire. An emergency zone was set up for 1 nautical mile surrounding the ship, and rescue efforts continued into Sunday.

There was no safety risk to people on land, according to the Canadian Coast Guard. No injuries were reported, according to a statement from Danaos Shipping Co, the company that manages the ship.

Photos showed smoke billowing from a row of stacked containers that had collapsed.

Two of the burning containers were storing potassium amylxanthate, a hazardous material, The Associated Press reported.

On Friday, 40 containers fell overboard from the ship amid choppy waters, but a stormy forecast on Sunday could prove difficult to recover those containers, according to The AP.

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.