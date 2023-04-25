1st photos of evacuation of US embassy in Sudan released by US military

U.S. Africa Command released the images, which were dated April 23, 2023.

ByLuis Martinez
April 25, 2023, 7:27 AM

U.S. military officials released two handout photos of the evacuation of the U.S. embassy staff from Sudan, marking the first official view of evacuees landing at Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti.

PHOTO: Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, the commanding general of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, left, greets John T. Godfrey, the U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan, right, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, April 23, 2023.
Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, the commanding general of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, left, greets John T. Godfrey, the U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan, right, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, April 23, 2023.
Staff. Sgt. Joseph Leveille via U.S. Air Force

The photos, taken by Navy and Air Force photographers, show staffers arriving at an airfield in Djibouti, the first stop as embassy workers fled the war-torn country.

One photo shows John T. Godfrey, the U.S. ambassador, being greeted by Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, the general in charge of U.S. forces in Djibouti. In the other, two people hug on the tarmac with a plane wing visible behind them.

PHOTO: U.S. government personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Sudan evacuate to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti on April 23, 2023.
U.S. government personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Sudan evacuate to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti on April 23, 2023.
Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maria A. Olvera Tristán via U.S Navy

U.S. Africa Command released the images, which were dated April 23, 2023.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Related Topics
Sudan

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events