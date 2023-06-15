2 Americans found dead in hotel room in Baja California Sur, Mexico: Police

The local attorney general is overseeing the investigation.

Two Americans were found dead in their hotel room in Baja California Sur, Mexico, on Tuesday, local police told ABC News.

When police and paramedics arrived at the Hotel Rancho Pescadero in El Pescadero, around 9 p.m. Tuesday, the two Americans, a man and a woman, had no vital signs, police said. Both victims were in their mid-30s.

Hotel Rancho Pescadero is a luxury hotel and a Hyatt property.

Hyatt didn't immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

In this undated file photo, an oceanfront villa is shown at Rancho Pescadero, in El Pescadero, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Business Wire via AP

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.