2 Americans kidnapped in Mexico found dead, 2 found alive

The group crossed into Mexico on Friday. One of the two found alive is injured.

Two of the four Americans kidnapped in Mexico have been found dead, while the other two have been found alive, according to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

One of those found alive was injured, Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villarreal said Tuesday.

One person has been arrested, the president said.

Emergency medical services and security are responding to the situation, the governor added.

The American citizens crossed into Matamoros, in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas just south of Brownsville, Texas, in a white minivan with North Carolina plates on Friday, according to the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City.

A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina plates and several bullet holes, at the crime scene where gunmen kidnapped four U.S. citizens who crossed into Mexico from Texas, March 3, 2023. Stringer/AP

"Shortly after crossing into Mexico, unidentified gunmen shot the passengers of the vehicle," the embassy said. "The gunmen herded the four U.S. citizens into another vehicle and fled the scene with them."

The four Americans were identified as Zindell Brown, Eric James Williams and cousins Latavia "Tay" McGee and Shaeed Woodard.

McGee's mother, Barbara Burgess, told ABC News that her daughter traveled from South Carolina to Mexico for a cosmetic medical procedure.

Latavia "Tay" McGee is seen here in an undated file photo. Tay McGee

On Friday, the day of the appointment, Burgess said McGee called to say she was 15 minutes away from the doctor's office. Burgess called McGee later that day but never heard back, she said.

The Americans were taken after getting caught in the middle of a confrontation between groups, according to Mexico's president, who told reporters Monday that they "crossed the border to buy medicines in Mexico."

Mexican army soldiers prepare a search mission for four U.S. citizens kidnapped by gunmen in Matamoros, Mexico, March 6, 2023. AP

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.