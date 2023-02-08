2 children dead, 6 injured after city bus slams into day care near Montreal

The crash took place in Laval, a suburb of Montreal.

Two children are dead and six others injured after a city bus crashed into a day care Wednesday in Laval, Quebec, a suburb of Montreal.

The driver of the bus, a 51-year-old man, has been arrested and faces charges of homicide and dangerous driving, police said at a press conference.

The six other children did not suffer life-threatening injuries but have been transported to hospitals, police said.

Parents wait for news after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Laval, Quebec, Feb. 8, 2023. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP

One adult in shock was also transported to a hospital, according to police.

Parents have been reunited with children who were at the day care, police said.

"Those are children that are starting their lives," Laval Mayor Stephane Boyer told reporters at the scene.

Parents and their children are loaded onto a warming bus as they wait for news after a bus crashed into a daycare center in Laval, Quebec, Feb. 8, 2023. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a tweet his heart is with the people of Laval.

"No words can take away the pain and fear that parents, children, and workers are feeling – but we are here for you," Trudeau wrote. "I’m keeping everyone affected by this unfathomable, tragic event in my thoughts."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.