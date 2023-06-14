2 dead in Japan after shooting during live-fire training session

An 18-year-old is in custody after the shooting, police said.

TOKYO -- Two people have died from a shooting incident at a live-fire training session of Japan's defense force recruits, local police told ABC News.

The incident occurred at a shooting range during a morning training session for the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force recruits. One person who died was 25 years old, police said.

Members of the Japanese Self-Defence Force are seen around the shooting range, in which a teenage member of SDF was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting incident, in Gifu, Gifu Prefecture, Japan June 14, 2023. Kyodo via Reuters

The Ground Self-Defense Force at Moriyama Garrison told ABC News that the live-fire pistol and rifle training held at the indoor range were routine and not out of the ordinary.

The force confirmed the suspect in custody was a cadet participating in the live-fire drill early Wednesday morning local Japan time.

The suspect has admitted to firing the weapon, police in Gifu, the central Japanese city where the shooting took place, told ABC News.

A fire truck leaves a base firing range of Ground Self Defence Force, following a deadly shooting in Gifu, central Japan, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Kyodo News via AP

"The kind of weapon used in the incident is still under investigation. Whether or not there was intent or motive is still being investigated. But there was admission of shooting," Gifu police said.

Confessions from suspects are common in Japan. Gun violence is rare in Japan, where people generally do not have access to firearms.