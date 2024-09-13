"Girl with Balloon," the artwork, was since returned the gallery, police said.

2 men charged in Banksy artwork theft from London gallery, police say

LONDON -- Two men were charged with burglary after a Banksy artwork was stolen from a London gallery, the Metropolitan Police said Friday.

"Girl with Balloon," the artwork, was since returned the gallery, police said, adding that it appeared to have been the only item taken in Sunday's burglary.

Police said the artwork was taken from a gallery on New Cavendish Street in London at about 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Larry Fraser, 47, and James Love, 53, were charged on Thursday with non-residential burglary. Both were being held in police custody, the Met said.

The Met's Flying Squad, which deals with robberies, led the investigation.