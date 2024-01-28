The president said the U.S. is "still gathering the facts."

3 US troops killed by Iranian-backed drone strike in Jordan, Biden says

Iranian-backed militants killed three American service members and wounded several others in an aerial drone attack in Jordan near the Syrian border, President Joe Biden announced on Sunday.

Biden said in a statement that the U.S. is "still gathering the facts" surrounding the "wholly unjust attack" that occurred Saturday night.

The president praised the killed service members for being "unwavering in their bravery. Unflinching in their duty. Unbending in their commitment to our country."

Twenty-five troops were injured in the one-way drone attack, according to U.S. Central Command, which released a short statement on Sunday confirming the incident.

The strike marked the first line-of-fire deaths of U.S. troops since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October, sparked by Hamas' terror attack.

The U.S. has supported Israel against Hamas in Gaza but sought to prevent the conflict from enveloping the Middle East -- as Iranian-backed militants have carried out a series of strikes in Iraq, Syria and Yemen in opposition to Israel's campaign.

"Have no doubt -- we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing," Biden said Sunday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.