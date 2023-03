The fire was at the Instituto Nacional de Migración in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

A fire broke out at the Instituto Nacional de Migración, a migrant detention center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Monday, killing at least 39 people, officials said in a statement.

Mexican authorities and firefighters remove injured migrants from inside the National Migration Institute building during a fire, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 27, 2023. Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

The center houses migrants near the Puente Internacional Lerdo Stanton bridge to El Paso, Texas.

