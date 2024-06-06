A passenger train and freight train collided in Pardubice, police said.

At least 4 dead, dozens injured in Czech Republic train collision: Police

At least four people are dead and 26 others injured after a passenger train and freight train collided in the Czech Republic, authorities said.

The crash occurred in Pardubice, about 73 miles east of Prague.

Rescue teams are on the scene clearing the accident site, Czech national police said early Thursday local time.

Firefighters work in the aftermath of a train crash in the city of Pardubice, Czech Republic, on June 5, 2024. Jiri Sejkora/EPA via Shutterstock

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.