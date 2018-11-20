At least 40 killed in bombing of Afghan religious celebration: Officials

A large explosion at a wedding hall in Afghanistan's capital has killed at least 40 people and injured more than 60 others, the country's health ministry said.

The people had gathered to celebrate the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, authorities said, and preliminary information shows the explosion may have been a suicide attack.

The number of people injured or killed in the blast could rise, authorities added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.