7 killed in shooting at Jerusalem synagogue, suspect dead

Seven Israelis have been killed in a shooting at a synagogue in Jerusalem's Neve Yaakov neighborhood, according to Jerusalem District Police Commander Doron Turgeman.

Several others were wounded in the Friday night shooting, according to Magen David Adom, Israel's emergency medical service.

The suspect was killed by police, according to officials.

Israeli security forces deploy at the site of a reported attack in a settler neighborhood of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, on Jan. 27, 2023. Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli emergency service personnel and security forces stand near a covered body at the site of a reported attack in a settler neighborhood of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, on Jan. 27, 2023. Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images

Turgeman said the suspect was a Palestinian who lived in East Jerusalem.

"This is a serious and complex attack with a large number of victims," Israel Police Commissioner R.N. Yaakov Shabtai said. "We are currently conducting scans in the area to rule out the possibility that there are more people involved who are walking around freely."

The shooting comes one day after nine Palestinians were killed when the Israeli Defense Forces reportedly stormed the Jenin refugee camp on the West Bank. The IDF was looking for a person of interest and Israel said that the resulting deaths came when clashes erupted between the IDF and Palestinians at the camp. The Palestinian Health Ministry said elderly women were among those who died.

Three rockets were fired overnight from Gaza into Israel, but they were all intercepted by Israel's air defense.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.