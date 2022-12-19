5 killed, 1 injured in mass shooting near Toronto, police say

There is no further threat to public safety, York Regional Police said Monday.

Five people are dead after a gunman opened fire on Sunday at a condo building in a suburb near Toronto, police said on Monday.

Another victim was injured in the shooting in Vaughan, a city north of Toronto, according to York Regional Police.

A police officer walks with a weapon after a fatal mass shooting at a condominium building in the Toronto suburb of Vaughan, Ontario, Canada, Dec. 19, 2022. Carlos Osorio/Reuters

"We offer our sincere condolences to the victims and their families," Chief MacSween said at the scene, according to a statement released Monday.

York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween updates the media at the scene of a shooting in Vaughan, Ontario, Dec. 18, 2022. Arlyn Mcadorey/AP

Officers arriving at the scene had an "interaction" with the alleged gunman, who was shot and killed at the condo building, police said.

"Residents of the building who had been evacuated are now able to return to their homes," York police said on Twitter. "We thank you for your patience and understanding while we worked to ensure safety and preserve evidence."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.