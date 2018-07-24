At least 50 dead, 150 injured in Greece wildfires

At least 50 are dead after twin forest fires have ripped through seaside Greece.

More than 150 have been hospitalized with injuries, and the Spanish government has sent two amphibious planes to help battle the blazes, according to the Associated Press.

As fires raged on either side of Athens, cars and farms and forests were torched, with hundreds racing toward beaches to be rescued by boat.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.