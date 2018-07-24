At least 50 dead, 150 injured in Greece wildfires

Jul 24, 2018, 5:25 AM ET
A firefighter sprays water on the fire in the town of Mati, east of Athens, Monday, July 23.PlayAP
WATCH Deadly wildfires rage out West

At least 50 are dead after twin forest fires have ripped through seaside Greece.

Interested in Wildfires?

Add Wildfires as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Wildfires news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Wildfires
Add Interest

More than 150 have been hospitalized with injuries, and the Spanish government has sent two amphibious planes to help battle the blazes, according to the Associated Press.

As fires raged on either side of Athens, cars and farms and forests were torched, with hundreds racing toward beaches to be rescued by boat.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Comments