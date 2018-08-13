At least 69 including 17 children dead in apartment building blast in Syria: Monitoring group

LONDON — Aug 13, 2018, 9:44 AM ET
PHOTO: Destroyed buildings are seen on Aug. 12, 2018 following an explosion at an arms depot in a residential area in Syrias northern Idlib province city of Sarmada.Omar Haj Kadour/AFP/Getty Images
Destroyed buildings are seen on Aug. 12, 2018 following an explosion at an arms depot in a residential area in Syria's northern Idlib province city of Sarmada.

The death toll from an explosion in an apartment building in rebel-held northwestern Syria has risen to 69, including 17 children, a monitoring group said on Monday.

PHOTO: A tractor clears the rubble of destroyed buildings, Aug. 13, 2018, following an explosion at an arms depot in a residential area in Syrias northern Idlib province city of Sarmada in which dozens of people were reportedly killed.Aaref Watad/AFP/Getty Images
A tractor clears the rubble of destroyed buildings, Aug. 13, 2018, following an explosion at an arms depot in a residential area in Syria's northern Idlib province city of Sarmada in which dozens of people were reportedly killed.

The explosion happened on Sunday morning in the town of Sarmada, when a weapons depot in the basement of an apartment building detonated, according to the U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Most of the residents in the building had been displaced from Syria’s Homs province, the organization said.

Fifty-two of those killed were civilians, including 17 children, and the rest were mostly rebel fighters, the monitoring group said.

PHOTO: Destroyed buildings from an explosion at an arms depot in a residential area in Syrias northern Idlib province city of Sarmada, Aug. 12, 2018.Omar Haj Kadour/AFP/Getty Images
Destroyed buildings from an explosion at an arms depot in a residential area in Syria's northern Idlib province city of Sarmada, Aug. 12, 2018.

The White Helmets, a Syrian search-and-rescue group, gave a slightly lower toll, saying 67 people were killed and another 37 injured in the explosion. The group said the explosion destroyed two buildings and that the search-and-rescue operation took 22 hours.

PHOTO: Destroyed buildings are seen on Aug. 12, 2018 following an explosion at an arms depot in a residential area in Syrias northern Idlib province city of Sarmada.Omar Haj Kadour/AFP/Getty Images
Destroyed buildings are seen on Aug. 12, 2018 following an explosion at an arms depot in a residential area in Syria's northern Idlib province city of Sarmada.

