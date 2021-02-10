7.7 earthquake hits South Pacific Ocean, no tsunami threat to Hawaii

Hawaii, Guam and American Samoa aren't under tsunami threats.

Emily Shapiro
February 10, 2021, 2:48 PM
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said "widespread hazardous tsunami waves" were possible after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the South Pacific Ocean.

There's no tsunami threat to Hawaii or Guam. A brief tsunami watch for the U.S. territory American Samoa has since been dropped.

There's no tsunami threat to Australia, the Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre said.