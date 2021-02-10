7.7 earthquake hits South Pacific Ocean, no tsunami threat to Hawaii
Hawaii, Guam and American Samoa aren't under tsunami threats.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said "widespread hazardous tsunami waves" were possible after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the South Pacific Ocean.
There's no tsunami threat to Hawaii or Guam. A brief tsunami watch for the U.S. territory American Samoa has since been dropped.
There's no tsunami threat to Australia, the Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre said.