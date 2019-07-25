A$AP Rocky charged with assault in Sweden brawl, prosecutor says

Rapper A$AP Rocky was charged with assault in Sweden on Thursday over a brawl in the streets of Stockholm in late June, according to prosecutors.

The American, whose case has earned pleas for leniency from Justin Bieber to Donald Trump, has been held in jail for weeks.

"I have today commenced criminal proceedings against the three individuals suspected of assault causing actual bodily harm, having come to the conclusion that the events in question constitute a crime and despite claims of self-defence and provocation," said public prosecutor Daniel Suneson, of the City Public Prosecution Office in Stockholm.

"In reaching this conclusion, I have studied the videos made available to the inquiry," he added. "It is worth noting that I have had access to a greater amount of material than that which has previously been available on the internet. In addition to video material, the injured party’s statements have been supported by witness statements."

Rocky claimed he was acting in self-defense after the fight on June 30, which was captured on video.

The rapper has been held since July 5 and will remain in jail in Sweden until a trial date is announced, prosecutors said.

He was on a tour of Europe at the time on the alleged assault. His remaining dates were cancelled.