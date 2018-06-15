British pop star Adele has supported the Grenfell Tower community since an inferno at the 24-story high-rise killed 72 people. On Thursday, the singer discreetly joined crowds marking the one-year anniversary of the deadly blaze.

After a national moment of silence, cameras caught Adele singing along to a gospel choir's rendition of "Lean On Me."

Adele sings along to 'Lean on Me' as she stands with the Grenfell families on the first anniversary of the fire. Stormzy was also spotted in the crowd https://t.co/UdXcxpzdnx pic.twitter.com/sRQOBGGINH — ITV News (@itvnews) June 14, 2018

Also present were Marcus Mumford from the band Mumford and Sons, who has been critical of what he sees as a lack of support for Grenfell victims and their families, and British grime artist Michael Omari, known by his stage name, Stormzy, who was featured on a charity song benefiting Grenfell survivors.

When approached by reporters, Adele said she came "to pay my respects," but quickly moved on, keeping the focus on the victims and survivors.

Adele explains why she joined the Grenfell Tower families on the first anniversary of the fire https://t.co/UdXcxpzdnx pic.twitter.com/JSMY7Qh2gg — ITV News (@itvnews) June 14, 2018

A year ago, Adele showed up in the West London neighborhood less than 24 hours after the Grenfell fire, and community organizers told ABC News at the time that she volunteered at some of the centers distributing supplies and visited local schools. She also made a surprise visit to a fire station for "tea and a cuddle," bringing tea cakes, according to the fire department.

After the blaze, Adele told an audience during one of her performances in London: “They’re not receiving the things we think they are. It’s a f***ing mess. No information is getting through, people feel helpless. No one knows what they’re doing down there, it’s chaos.”

And just last month, on May 11, the star retweeted a post from the community account Grenfell United announcing an update to the public inquiry into the fire. "This is great news," Adele wrote.