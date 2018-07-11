Aerial dancer suspended by balloons and saxophonists in bowler hats perform at NATO opening ceremony

Jul 11, 2018, 4:02 PM ET
PHOTO: A dancer performs under balloons during a group photo of NATO heads of state and government at Park Cinquantenaire in Brussels, July 11, 2018.PlayFrancois Mori/AP
WATCH Aerial dancer suspended by balloons; saxophonists perform at NATO opening ceremony

Something strange was in the air at the opening ceremony for the NATO summit: an aerial dancer floating down to the stage, suspended by an enormous mound of blue and white balloons.

The woman, dressed in a white dancer's costume, waved her arms with a delicate grace as she descended slowly toward the floor of the Parc du Cinquantenaire in Brussels, Belgium, where more than two dozen world leaders stood below.

PHOTO: Participants of a NATO Summit attend a show after a dinner at the Parc du Cinquantenaire during the NATO Summit in Brussels, July 11, 2018.Benoit Doppagne/Pool via Reuters
Participants of a NATO Summit attend a show after a dinner at the Parc du Cinquantenaire during the NATO Summit in Brussels, July 11, 2018.

As the dancer neared the ground, the complexity of her moves began to increase as she incorporated multiple flips into her routine.

President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were among the heads of state taking in the odd display from the ground.

PHOTO: Dignitaries are seen during a show after a dinner at the Parc du Cinquantenaire during the NATO Summit in Brussels, July 11, 2018.Benoit Doppagne/Pool via REUTERS
Dignitaries are seen during a show after a dinner at the Parc du Cinquantenaire during the NATO Summit in Brussels, July 11, 2018.

PHOTO: Dignitaries watch a show fter a dinner at the Parc du Cinquantenaire - Jubelpark park in Brussels, July 11, 2018.Benoit Doppagne/AFP via Getty Images
Dignitaries watch a show fter a dinner at the Parc du Cinquantenaire - Jubelpark park in Brussels, July 11, 2018.

But the bizarre antics didn't stop with the balloons. A line of about two dozen saxophonists in bowler hats also performed for the group, with the aerial dancer still bobbing in the air above them.

(MORE: Trump issues blistering attacks on Germany at NATO breakfast: 'Germany is controlled by Russia')

(MORE: What to know about NATO as Trump heads to Brussels)

(MORE: Distance between Trump and allies grows ahead of NATO summit)

The NATO summit has been a strange one so far.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump issued a blistering attack on Germany, criticizing the country for a gas pipeline deal it struck with Russia.

"Germany is totally controlled by Russia," Trump said, calling the deal the greatest threat to the NATO alliance.

PHOTO: A dancer performs under balloons during a group photo of NATO heads of state and government at Park Cinquantenaire in Brussels, July 11, 2018.Francois Mori/AP
A dancer performs under balloons during a group photo of NATO heads of state and government at Park Cinquantenaire in Brussels, July 11, 2018.

"So we’re protecting Germany, we’re protecting France, we’re protecting all of these countries and then numerous of these countries go out and make a pipeline deal with Russia where they’re paying billions of dollars into the coffers of Russia," Trump said. "So we’re supposed to protect you against Russia, but they’re paying billions of dollars to Russia. I think that’s very inappropriate."

Comments