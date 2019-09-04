Aerial photos reveal catastrophic damage in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian

Early aerial images show the devastating impact of Hurricane Dorian on the Bahamas. The strongest Atlantic hurricane landfall on record destroyed buildings, brought floods and ripped apart roadways.

Rescue personnel are attempting to assess the damage and reach the most vulnerable victims, yet many areas remain inacessible. So far, seven people are confirmed dead. Officials say that number is "expected to rise."

Michelle Cove/Trans Island Airways via Reuters

Terran Knowles/Our News Bahamas via Reuters

Following an air tour on Tuesday, Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said authorities haven't been able to make a full assessment on the ground yet. He described the islands as "decimated" and the destruction "unprecedented."

U.S. Coast Guard via Redux

U.S. Coast Guard via Shutterstock

Medic Corps via AP

Photos taken from above reveal cargo containers and boats tossed like toys, roadways stripped of asphalt and towns under water. Roofs torn from buildings and debris litter the land and trees and piers have been stripped bare.

U.S. Coast Guard via AFP/Getty Images

HeadKnowles Foundation via Getty Images

The British Royal Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard were deployed to help with rescue efforts and deliver food, water and supplies.