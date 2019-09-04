Aerial photos reveal catastrophic damage in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian

Sep 4, 2019, 11:11 AM ET
PHOTO: An aerial view shows devastation after Hurricane Dorian pummeled the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, Sept. 3, 2019.PlayMichelle Cove/Trans Island Airways via Reuters
Early aerial images show the devastating impact of Hurricane Dorian on the Bahamas. The strongest Atlantic hurricane landfall on record destroyed buildings, brought floods and ripped apart roadways.

Rescue personnel are attempting to assess the damage and reach the most vulnerable victims, yet many areas remain inacessible. So far, seven people are confirmed dead. Officials say that number is "expected to rise."

PHOTO: An aerial view shows devastation after Hurricane Dorian pummeled the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, Sept. 3, 2019, in this image obtained via social media. Michelle Cove/Trans Island Airways via Reuters
An aerial view shows devastation after Hurricane Dorian pummeled the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, Sept. 3, 2019, in this image obtained via social media.
PHOTO: An aerial view of devastation after hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, Sept. 3, 2019. Terran Knowles/Our News Bahamas via Reuters
An aerial view of devastation after hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, Sept. 3, 2019.

Following an air tour on Tuesday, Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said authorities haven't been able to make a full assessment on the ground yet. He described the islands as "decimated" and the destruction "unprecedented."

PHOTO: Floodwaters cover a low-lying area of the Bahamas, Sept. 2, 2019 after Hurricane Dorian swept over the islands. U.S. Coast Guard via Redux
Floodwaters cover a low-lying area of the Bahamas, Sept. 2, 2019 after Hurricane Dorian swept over the islands.
PHOTO: A row of damaged structures in the Bahamas, Sept. 3, 2019, as seen from a U.S. Coast Guard aircraft after Hurricane Dorian shifted north. U.S. Coast Guard via Shutterstock
A row of damaged structures in the Bahamas, Sept. 3, 2019, as seen from a U.S. Coast Guard aircraft after Hurricane Dorian shifted north.
PHOTO: Debris and destruction following Hurricane Dorian on Man-o-War cay, Bahamas, Sept.3, 2019. Medic Corps via AP
Debris and destruction following Hurricane Dorian on Man-o-War cay, Bahamas, Sept.3, 2019.

Photos taken from above reveal cargo containers and boats tossed like toys, roadways stripped of asphalt and towns under water. Roofs torn from buildings and debris litter the land and trees and piers have been stripped bare.

PHOTO: A road in the Bahamas is stripped of asphalt after the passage of Hurricane Dorian, Sept. 3, 2019. U.S. Coast Guard via AFP/Getty Images
A road in the Bahamas is stripped of asphalt after the passage of Hurricane Dorian, Sept. 3, 2019.
PHOTO: Damage from Hurricane Dorian on Abaco Island, Sept. 3, 2019 in the Bahamas. HeadKnowles Foundation via Getty Images
Damage from Hurricane Dorian on Abaco Island, Sept. 3, 2019 in the Bahamas.

The British Royal Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard were deployed to help with rescue efforts and deliver food, water and supplies.

         
              
                     
                                        PHOTO: Volunteers rescue a family from the rising waters of Hurricane Dorian, near the Causarina bridge in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Sept. 3, 2019.                                                                        
            
