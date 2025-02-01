American hostage Keith Siegel freed from Gaza

Siegel walked on his own power and he will now undergo medical checks.

LONDON -- American Keith Siegel has been released from captivity Saturday morning.

His release took place in Gaza City where he was taken onto a stage wearing a cap, flanked by masked and armed Hamas forces with the waters of the Mediterranean and the destroyed port behind them.

A crowd watched calmly from a short distance away while Hamas photographers on stage and drones above filmed the release.

Siegel walked on his own power, and he will now undergo medical checks before being reunited with his family shortly.

“According to information communicated by the Red Cross, one hostage was transferred to them, and they are on their way to IDF and ISA forces in the Gaza Strip,” read a joint statement from the IDF and the ISA.

Palestinian militant group Hamas fighters escorts American-Israeli hostage Keith Siegel before handing him over to a Red Cross team in Gaza City on February 1, 2025, as part of the fourth hostage-prisoner exchange. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP) (Photo by OMAR AL-QATTAA/AFP via Getty Images) Omar Al-qattaa/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier on Saturday, two other hostages were turned over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, Ofer Kalderon and Yarden Bibas.

Both walked onto a stage flanked by armed and masked Hamas fighter and then taken into waiting while Red Cross SUVs where they were driven out and handed over to Israeli authorities.

The release on Saturday has looked different from previous releases and was done more orderly with the crowd kept back at a distance.

Keith Siegel, who is originally from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, was taken hostage along with his wife, Aviva Siegel in 2023. She was released during the brief 2023 ceasefire and has waged a long campaign to free her husband and the other hostages.

"The commanders and soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces salute and embrace the returning hostage as he makes his way home to the State of Israel," a joint statement from the IDF and ISA read. "The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit asks everyone to respect the privacy of the returning hostage and his family."

"The Israeli government embraces the return of Keith Siegel," read a statement from the Israeli prime minister's office. "His families have been informed by the designated authorities that he is a member of our forces. The government, together with all security agencies, will accompany him and his families. The Israeli government is committed to the return of all abducted and missing persons."