American soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup

U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl has died at 48 in Qatar Friday while covering the World Cup, the U.S. Soccer said in a statement.

"The entire U.S. soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl," U.S. Soccer said in a statement Friday. "Fans of soccer and journalism of the highest quality knew we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and its major protagonists: Teams, players, coaches, and the many personalities that make soccer unlike any sport. Here in the United States, Grant's passion for soccer and commitment to elevating its profile across our sporting landscape played a major role in helping to drive interest in and respect for our beautiful game."

"I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl 's soccer family & of so many friends who've reached out tonight," Wahl's wife Celine Gounder tweeted Friday after resharing the statement from U.S. Soccer. "I'm in complete shock."

"We were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Grant Wahl and send our condolences to his family, with whom we have been in close communication. We are engaged with senior Qatari officials to see to it that his family's wishes are fulfilled as expeditiously as possible," State Department spokesperson Ned Price tweeted Friday.

Wahl was temporarily detained by security in Qatar for wearing a shirt with the gay pride flag for the USA-Wales World Cup match last month.

"Security guard refusing to let me into the stadium for USA-Wales. "You have to change your shirt. It's not allowed," he tweeted.

Wahl hosted the "Fútbol with Grant Wahl" podcast and spoke with "Start Here" in November about his expectations on covering the World Cup. He had spent time in Qatar earlier before arriving for the games.

"I wanted to do a story and do some actual reporting on the topic of migrant workers in Qatar. Nearly 90% of the workforce in Qatar is not Qatari. They're coming from East Africa, West Africa, the Indian subcontinent [and] the Far East. And they're taking on jobs of construction, working in domestic situations and houses, hotel workers [and] all sorts of things that migrant workers are doing in Qatar. But the history is that they're not paid well. They're not treated well. A lot of people have died," Wahl said.

