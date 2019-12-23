American woman dies from burns weeks after volcano erupted in New Zealand The death is the 19th from the eruption on White Island.

Another American has died following the eruption of a volcano in New Zealand earlier this month, according to hospital officials.

The victim is the 19th overall from the blast, which took place on White Island, off the northeast coast of New Zealand, on Dec. 9. That total includes two people who are missing and presumed dead.

The woman, Mayuri Singh, died Sunday night at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland from burns suffered in the eruption. Singh was from the Atlanta area, family members told ABC News.

Her husband, Pratap Singh, remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Flowers are seen at a memorial at the harbor in Whakatane, Newzealand, on Dec. 11, 2019, following the volcanic eruption on White Island. Jorge Silva/Reuters

There were 47 people on White Island, also known as Whakaari, when the volcano erupted. The island is only accessible by boat or helicopter and walking tours of the island had become a popular tourist attraction in recent years.

Eleven people died after being rescued from the island, including Singh, while another six bodies were recovered from the island days after the eruption.

Hayden Bryan Marshall-Inman, 40, from New Zealand, and Winona Langford, 17, from Australia, remain missing, with authorities believing their bodies may have been washed out to sea.

Many of the victims sustained severe burns covering over 90% of their bodies, according to Dr. Peter Watson, chief medical officer of the Counties Manukau District Health Board.

This photo taken on Dec. 9, 2019, provided by the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust, shows the eruption of the volcano on White Island, New Zealand. Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust via AP

Several Americans were among those killed, including two U.S.-born brothers, Matthew and Ben Hollander, who moved to Australia from the Chicago area six years ago. The children's parents, Martin and Barbara Hollander, were also killed in the disaster. Barbara was born in Skokie, Illinois, while Martin was from Sydney.

New Zealand Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths and injuries on White Island.

