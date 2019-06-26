An American woman has died after she was attacked by a shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas, authorities said.

The woman, an adult, was swimming in waters near Rose Island when she was attacked, local police said in a statement.

She was then taken to shore and transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

ABC News' Ben Gittleson contributed to this report.