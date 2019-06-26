American woman killed by shark while snorkeling in Bahamas, police say

Jun 26, 2019, 6:14 PM ET
PHOTO: Rose Island, BahamasPlaySTOCK PHOTO/Shutterstock
WATCH News headlines today: June 26, 2019

An American woman has died after she was attacked by a shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas, authorities said.

(MORE: 8-year-old boy bitten by shark off North Carolina coast; 3rd attack in the state this month)

Interested in Sharks?

Add Sharks as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Sharks news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Sharks
Add Interest

The woman, an adult, was swimming in waters near Rose Island when she was attacked, local police said in a statement.

(MORE: 19-year-old surfer wounded in possible shark attack off North Carolina coast)

She was then taken to shore and transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

(MORE: 17-year-old girl wounded in shark attack off North Carolina beach)

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

ABC News' Ben Gittleson contributed to this report.