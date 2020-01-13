Ash streams, lava spews: Vivid images after Taal Volcano erupts in Philippines

Ash and smoke are continuing to spew from the main crater of the Taal Volcano in the Philippines.
'Weak sporadic lava' flowing from Taal Volcano, steam-laden plumes from crater reaching 1.2 miles high, according to the Philippines Institute of Volcanology & Seismology.
After the volcanic tremors began on Sunday morning, the crater was erupting a stream of ash and pebbles up to 9 miles in the sky. Since Sunday afternoon,144 volcanic earthquakes recorded in the Taal region.
Heavy ashfall and magma movements may lead to a volcanic hazard and further eruptions.
The eruption has caused more than 18,000 people in a 9-mile radius of Batangas province, located about 55 miles south of Manila, to take shelter in evacuation centers.
The hazard level remained at a level 4, indicating that a "hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days."
Schools, federal offices and the Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport were closed as a result of the eruption.
ABC News' Christine Theodorou contributed to this report.