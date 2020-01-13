Ash streams, lava spews: Vivid images after Taal Volcano erupts in Philippines Another hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days.

Ash and smoke are continuing to spew from the main crater of the Taal Volcano in the Philippines.

The ash-strewn village of Boso Boso as the Taal volcano erupts just across the lake in Laurel, Philippines, Jan. 13, 2020. Jes Aznar/The New York Times via Redux

'Weak sporadic lava' flowing from Taal Volcano, steam-laden plumes from crater reaching 1.2 miles high, according to the Philippines Institute of Volcanology & Seismology.

Residents living near the errupting Taal Volcano evacuate in Batangas City, Philippines, Jan. 13, 2020. Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

After the volcanic tremors began on Sunday morning, the crater was erupting a stream of ash and pebbles up to 9 miles in the sky. Since Sunday afternoon,144 volcanic earthquakes recorded in the Taal region.

A jeep passes along an ash-covered road during evacuations as Taal volcano continues to erupt in Lemery, Philippines, Jan. 13, 2020. Aaron Favila/AP

Heavy ashfall and magma movements may lead to a volcanic hazard and further eruptions.

Residents look on as Taal Volcano erupts, Jan. 12, 2020, in Talisay, Philippines. Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

The eruption has caused more than 18,000 people in a 9-mile radius of Batangas province, located about 55 miles south of Manila, to take shelter in evacuation centers.

A column of ash and smoke looms over Talisay, Philippines as the Taal volcano erupts, Jan. 13, 2020. Jes Aznar/The New York Times via Redux

The hazard level remained at a level 4, indicating that a "hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days."

Residents fleeing Taal Volcano's eruption wait for a ride on the side of a highway, Jan. 13, 2020, in Lemery, Philippines. Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Schools, federal offices and the Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport were closed as a result of the eruption.

A man walks on a road covered with ashes from the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Philippines, Jan. 13, 2020. Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

ABC News' Christine Theodorou contributed to this report.