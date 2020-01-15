Avalanches kill at least 76 in Kashmir Heavy rain and snow has pummeled the Pakistan-controlled portion of Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan -- Dozens of people have been killed by avalanches and landslides that have swept through the Pakistan-controlled portion of Kashmir, officials said.

Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority put the death toll at 76 on Wednesday, though that number is expected to increase.

Local residents remove debris of a collapsed house following heavy snowfall that triggered an avalanche in Neelum Valley in the Pakistan-controlled portion of Kashmir on Jan. 14, 2020. STR/AFP via Getty Images

Hundreds of people in remote villages remain stranded in the snow as rescuers rush to save them.

Local residents search for victims in the snow after an avalanche in Neelum Valley in the Pakistan-controlled portion of Kashmir on Jan. 15, 2020. STR/AFP via Getty Images

Nearly 200 homes and other structures have been damaged by the avalanches across the mountainous region, officials said.

Heavy rain and snow has pummeled the disputed region in recent days, triggering the deadly avalanches as well as landslides. The weather has hampered rescue efforts.

