Baby boom or baby bust? Pandemic could have lasting effect on birth rates.

"It is a tendency that is likely to be observed in 2021 as well."

Paris -- Formerly the birth rate champion in Europe, France registered the lowest annual number of births since the end of WW2. In 2020, 735,000 babies were born in France, i.e. 18,000 fewer births than in 2019 (-2.5%).

Historically, curbs in new pregnancies are linked to a climate of uncertainty. Job loss or fear of job loss, but also health concerns for the mother or the fetus, like those caused by the pandemic, greatly depress family projects, notes the French analysis. The World Bank projects that economic activity among advanced economies will have shrunk 7% in 2020 as the whole trade supply chain was severely disrupted by the pandemic. (https://www.worldbank.org/en/news/press-release/2020/06/08/covid-19-to-plunge-global-economy-into-worst-recession-since-world-war-ii)

Other explanations are that potential couples did not meet in 2020 due to measures to curb the spread of the virus, as well as the closure of fertility and assisted reproduction centers.

"The fact that the decline in January 2021 was historically the highest since the end of the baby boom and that it followed a decrease already pronounced in December 2020 leaves little doubt about the important role played by the context of the pandemic on that evolution," according to France's National Institute INSEE.

France's midwives and nurses are not the only ones twiddling their thumbs, however. This drop in birthrates is observed in several countries across Europe. In Poland, Statistics Poland (GUS) recorded 355.000 babies born in 2020, which is around 20.000 fewer than in 2019, the lowest number of births since 2003. At the same time, 477,000 people died in 2020, the highest figure since WWII (about 20 percent more than in recent years).

While some countries escaped the downward trend, like Germany and Austria where a slight rise in births from low rates can be observed, this is not the case of the United States, where the decline is rapid, notes French demographer and Cambridge fellow Hervé Le Bras.

A CBS News report compared data from two dozen states in the U.S. showing a seven percent drop in births in December, nine months after the first lockdowns began. The prospect of a baby boom linked to the lockdown is to be forgotten.

It is likely that the pandemic caused the drop of birthrates in many countries to accelerate.

"The leading anxiety is the strain on health services that led to poor availability of medical care", Prof. Piotr Szukalski, a demographer and sociologist at the University of Lodz told ABC News. "Poles have decided to postpone plans to have children or to have fewer children. It is a tendency that is likely to be observed in 2021 as well."

In Singapore, the Government reacted to the disincentives caused by the epidemic by offering a pandemic baby bonus to incite families to have a child. The Government is providing a one-off Baby Support Grant of 3,000 dollars for children born from 1 October 2020 to 30 September 2022.

(Source: https://www.strategygroup.gov.sg/media-centre/press-releases/3000-baby-support-grant-helps-singaporeans-start-families-in-the-midst-of-pandemic-concerns)

A pre-pandemic trend is, however, already at work. According to France's national statistics institute, "the decline in births observed in December 2020 and January 2021 is also part of a trend of decline in births for several years". And the declining trend in the US "suddenly started in 2009 after the subprime crisis", notes Hervé Le Bras.

Declining birthrates and their effect on aging population have been a concern over the decade, especially following the 2008 global financial crisis. In October 2009, the Pew Research Center reported that 14% of Americans surveyed ages 18-34 and 8% of those ages 35-44 were postponing having a child due to the financial crisis.

The risk : A population contraction and an increase in the number of people dependent on State expenditure as compared to the number of workers, putting additional pressure on healthcare systems and public pension schemes, leading countries like Greece to implement early on policies to boost births. In February 2020, the Greek Government issued a roughly 2360-dollar baby bonus to couples for the birth of every child.

"It's national preservation", Domna Michailidou, a former Cambridge University academic and the deputy minister of labour and social affairs, who has advocated for the bonus told The Guardian. "The picture becomes even more gloomy when compared with the difficult state of our pensions system", Michailidou says.

If family projects are postponed rather than cancelled altogether, demographers worry that it will not compensate for the drop in births.

"I am afraid it will have a deep and long lasting effect on Polish demography, says Szukalski. January 2021 birthrates dropped almost 25 percent, and this alarming decline is just a the tip of the iceberg."

The impact of the pandemic on the contraction of populations is made even starker by the cutback of migration due to border closures. Another demographic effect of the pandemic, it pushed the Australian population to shrink for the first time since WW1, according to reports. The Australian Government closure of the international border from 20 March 2020 contributed to demographic changes such as a decrease in the net overseas migration by 156,900 people (64.8%) compared to the previous year, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Countries that will be able to sustain the consequences are those where immigration ensures the reproduction of the population, notes Hervé Le Bras. "Thus in France, according to INSEE, in 2020, the migratory balance was 87,000 more people, which is an order of magnitude 7 times higher than the drop in birth rates". According to first reports, France has seen a drop of 30% in the number of legal immigrants in France, and opinions are divided on what to do next, says Le Bras. The flows obeying structural causes could quickly return to their pre-pandemic level, but the measures taken to control the circulation of the virus, and therefore that of people, could be made sustainable, which would lead to a drop in regular immigration.